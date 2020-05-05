Fox News Media ties-up with Spotify to distribute podcasts

FILE PHOTO: A trader is reflected in a computer screen displaying the Spotify brand before the company begins selling as a direct listing on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, U.S., April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Fox News Media, a unit of Fox Corp, said on Tuesday it has partnered with digital streaming services company Spotify Technology SA to distribute its podcast catalogue featuring more than 20 original series.

The deal will also include three new programs slated to debut in May — “The Proud American Podcast Series” hosted by combat veteran Johnny Joey Jones, “The Trey Gowdy Podcast” with former four-term congressman Trey Gowdy and “Fox Top 5”.

Spotify, which has over 700,000 podcasts on its platform and reaches nearly 300 million monthly users, has been investing heavily in an ongoing quest to transform itself into the Netflix of audio.