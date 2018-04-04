FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2018 / 12:46 AM / in 18 hours

Spotify listing to land $986 million windfall for Sony in first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Sony Corp said on Wednesday it expected to book a non-operating profit of about 105 billion yen ($986 million) in the April-June quarter from appraisal gains and a subsidiary’s sale of part of its stake in just-listed Spotify Technology.

Sony said in a statement that wholly-owned unit Sony Music Entertainment had sold 17.2 percent of its 5.71 percent in Spotify when it debuted on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Shares of Spotify ended up 12.9 percent at $149.01 on their first day of trade, valuing the world’s largest streaming music service at $26.5 billion.

($1 = 106.4500 yen)

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
