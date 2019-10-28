Spotify revenue beats estimates on higher paid subscriber addition

FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the company logo and trading info for Spotify on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Spotify Technology SA’s quarterly revenue beat Wall Street expectations on Monday, as the music streaming company reported a better-than-expected 113 million in total paid subscribers for its premium service.

Revenue rose 28% to 1.73 billion euros ($1.92 billion) for the three-months ended Sept. 30, from 1.35 billion euros a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of 1.72 billion euros, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.