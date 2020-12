FILE PHOTO: The Spotify logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Spotify Technology SA said on Thursday it will launch its music streaming service in South Korea in the first half of 2021 after expanding into Russia and 12 other nations earlier this year.

Spotify is present in over 90 global markets.