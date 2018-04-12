FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 6:38 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Springer Nature aims to raise 1.2 billion euros in fresh capital in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Springer Nature, the publisher of science magazines Nature and Scientific American, said on Thursday it would go public in Frankfurt, aiming to raise 1.2 billion euros ($1.5 billion) from the sale of new shares in an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO may also include a placement of shares held by financial investor BC Partners, it said in a statement, adding that German publisher Holtzbrinck will not sell any the shares it holds and is committed to remaining a long-term shareholder.

Springer Nature was formed in 2015 through the merger of Holtzbrinck’s Macmillan Science and Education unit with BC Partners’ Springer business, which publishes scientific, technical and medical books and journals.

Sources close to the matter had told Reuters in late February, that SpringerNature has brought forward the listing which may value it at more than 7 billion euros including debt, to reduce the risk from volatile stock markets.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Arno Schuetze

