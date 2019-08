Sprint to launch Chinese-made OnePlus 5G smartphone in U.S.

The Sprint logo is displayed on a a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Sprint Corp said on Tuesday it would launch a 5G smartphone made by OnePlus, becoming the second U.S. wireless carrier after T-Mobile to offer a cellphone made by the Chinese company.

Sprint, whose 5G service is priced at $80 per month, is already offering 5G smartphones from Taiwan’s HTC and South Korean mobile makers, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and LG Display.

The U.S. telecommunications company did not disclose when, and at what price, the OnePlus smartphone will be made available.

Sprint 5G is currently available in areas of Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and Kansas City, and it expects to launch the service in Los Angeles, New York, Phoenix and Washington D.C. in the coming weeks.

Rivals Verizon Communications and AT&T are also building out 5G next generation wireless network across the U.S.