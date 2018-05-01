U.S. Commerce Secretary says 5G priority for Trump administration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Tuesday said building a next generation 5G mobile network was a priority for the Trump administration, boosting the argument behind wireless carriers Sprint Corp (S.N) and T-Mobile US Inc’s (TMUS.O) proposed deal.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross arrives before a joint news conference of U.S. President Donald Trump and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

“I think the pitch that Sprint and T-Mobile are making is an interesting one, that their merger would propel Verizon and AT&T into more active pursuit of 5G,” Ross told CNBC.

“Whoever pursues it, whoever does it, we’re very much in support of 5G. We need it. We need it for defense purposes, we need it for commercial purposes,” he added.