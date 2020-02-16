New York attorney general will not appeal court ruling approving T-Mobile-Sprint merger

FILE PHOTO: Smartphones with the logos of T-Mobile and Sprint are seen in this illustration taken September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

(Reuters) - New York Attorney General Letitia James said on Sunday the state has decided not to appeal on a court ruling approving a merger between No.3 and No.4 wireless carriers T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS.O) and Sprint Corp (S.N).

“I’d like to thank California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and the 12 additional attorneys general from around the nation for their partnership throughout this lawsuit. After a thorough analysis, New York has decided not to move forward with an appeal in this case,” the statement from the NY Attorney General’s office said.