NY attorney general considers appealing ruling OK'ing Sprint T-Mobile merger

(Reuters) - New York Attorney General Letitia James said Tuesday the state may appeal a court ruling approving a merger between No.3 and No.4 wireless carriers T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp.

A federal judge in New York rejected a claim by a group of states including New York and California that said the deal would violate antitrust laws and raise prices. James said in a statement the “decision marks a loss for every American who relies on their cell phone for work, to care for a family member, and to communicate with friends.” California Attorney Xavier Becerra’s office said it was “reviewing all options” after the ruling.