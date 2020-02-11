Technology News
February 11, 2020 / 2:10 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

NY attorney general considers appealing ruling OK'ing Sprint T-Mobile merger

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - New York Attorney General Letitia James said Tuesday the state may appeal a court ruling approving a merger between No.3 and No.4 wireless carriers T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp.

A federal judge in New York rejected a claim by a group of states including New York and California that said the deal would violate antitrust laws and raise prices. James said in a statement the “decision marks a loss for every American who relies on their cell phone for work, to care for a family member, and to communicate with friends.” California Attorney Xavier Becerra’s office said it was “reviewing all options” after the ruling.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

