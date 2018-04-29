FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 29, 2018 / 4:52 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Deutsche Telekom leverage to increase on T-Mobile-Sprint deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom said its leverage would increase beyond its target corridor as a result of the takeover by its unit T-Mobile US of Sprint Corp, but will return to the comfort zone in 2021.

A Deutsche Telekom logo is seen at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Deutsche Telekom’s adjusted net debt, as a multiple of its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) will exceed its target corridor of 2-2.5 times following the deal, it said in a statement.

“Strong free cash flow generation of T-Mobile US over the coming years is expected to result in strong deleveraging, bringing the ratio back to the target corridor in 2021,” Deutsche Telekom said.

T-Mobile US agreed on Sunday to acquire Sprint in an all-stock deal for $26 billion that will combine the third and fourth largest U.S. wireless carriers and is expected to attract regulatory scrutiny over its impact on consumers.

Deutsche Telekom will effectively control the merged entity, and expects to consolidate its results, sources have said.

Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Alexandra Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.