Dish Network nearing $6 billion deal for T-Mobile-Sprint assets: Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: A smartphones with Sprint logo are seen in front of a screen projection of T-mobile logo, in this picture illustration taken April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - Satellite TV provider Dish Network Corp is nearing a $6 billion deal to buy the wireless assets of T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The U.S. Justice Department had wanted Sprint and T-Mobile to sell off additional assets including some wireless spectrum to create a new wireless competitor before agreeing to approve their $26.5 billion merger.

Last week, Reuters reported that private equity group Apollo Global Management was in talks with Dish to finance a bid for the assets.

The Department of Justice declined to comment, while Sprint had no immediate comment. Dish and T-Mobile did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shares of Sprint were up 2.4% and T-Mobile 1%, while those of Dish were up marginally.