DoJ pushes T-Mobile to give more to Dish: CNBC

(Reuters) - Dish Network Corp and T-Mobile US Inc are nearing a deal with the U.S. Department of Justice on a hosting agreement that would push Dish as a new U.S. wireless competitor, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Dish will be able to use a Sprint/T-Mobile network for six or seven years before building its own network, CNBC reported here

The DoJ wants Deutsche Telekom AG, which owns more than 60% of T-Mobile, to give Dish unlimited access to its network, the report said.

The DoJ had earlier said it wanted Sprint Corp and T-Mobile to sell off assets including some wireless spectrum before agreeing to approve their $26 billion merger.

Both, Dish and T-Mobile did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.