Deals
July 26, 2019 / 2:58 AM / a few seconds ago

DOJ to hold briefing on 'significant merger enforcement action'

David Shepardson

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Makan Delrahim, Assistant Attorney General of the Antitrust Division, U.S. Department of Justice, speaks at the 2019 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. Justice Department said Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim of the department’s Antitrust Division will announce a significant merger enforcement action on Friday.

The justice department is set to announce that it is approving the merger of Sprint Corp (S.N) and T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS.O) at a press event on Friday, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.

The expected approval will come with conditions and a consent decree that will include the carriers selling assets to Dish Network Corp (DISH.O), people briefed on the matter told Reuters.

T-Mobile is awaiting approval for its $26.5 billion deal to buy smaller rival Sprint, as the third-largest U.S. wireless carrier seeks scale to compete with bigger rivals such as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) and AT&T Inc (T.N).

Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below