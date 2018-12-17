T-Mobile, Sprint expect letter soon granting formal U.S. security approval: source

A sign for a T-Mobile store is seen in Manhattan, New York, U.S., April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS.O) and Sprint Corp (S.N) are expecting a letter as soon as Monday informing them that they have won approval for their $26 billion deal from a U.S. national security panel, a source said.

The approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), an inter-agency panel headed by the Treasury Department, was expected after their majority owners, Germany’s Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGn.DE) and Japan’s SoftBank Group Ltd (9984.T), respectively, distanced themselves from Chinese network equipment maker Huawei HWT.UL.

The wireless carriers, the third and fourth largest in the United States, must also win approval for their merger from the Justice Department and the Federal Communications Commission.