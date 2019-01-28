U.S. House panels to hold joint hearing on Sprint, T-Mobile merger

FILE PHOTO - The Sprint logo is displayed on a a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two U.S. House panels will hold a joint hearing on Feb. 13 on T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp’s proposed $26 billion merger and its potential impact on consumers.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee and the Judiciary Committee will hold a joint hearing to “examine the merger’s potential impacts on consumers, workers and the wireless industry,” the committees said. Both T-Mobile Chief Executive John Legere and Sprint Chairman Marcelo Claure have agreed to testify.