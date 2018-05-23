FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2018 / 4:06 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

U.S. Senate panel to hold hearing on Sprint T-Mobile merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Senate Committee plans to hold a hearing on June 27 on the proposed $26.5 billion merger of T-Mobile US (TMUS.O) and Sprint Corp (S.N).

FILE PHOTO: The Sprint logo is displayed on a a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Senate Judiciary Committee’s subcommittee that oversees antitrust issues will hold a hearing on the merger, the committee announced. No witnesses have been announced for the hearing, but T-Mobile Chief Executive John Legere and Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure met with the U.S. Justice Department and the Federal Communications Commission earlier this month to tout the proposed tie-up and are likely to testify, officials said.

    Reporting by David Shepardson

