Judge rejects move to disqualify lawyer in state AGs' challenge to T-Mobile/Sprint deal

FILE PHOTO: A T-Mobile store is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York, New York, U.S., May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday rejected a U.S. government effort to disqualify lawyers representing state attorneys general in their effort to block T-Mobile US’ deal to buy Sprint Corp

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Lehrburger said the Department of Justice waited too long to seek the disqualification of Glenn Pomerantz, who had represented the department in 2011 when it stopped AT&T’s purchase of T-Mobile.

Lehrburger also said Pomerantz’s firm, Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP could stay on the case.