T-Mobile and Sprint near agreement on new merger terms: WSJ

FILE PHOTO: Smartphones with the logos of T-Mobile and Sprint are seen in this illustration taken September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) - T- Mobile US (TMUS.O) and Sprint Corp (S.N) are nearing an agreement on new merger terms, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The final deal could be announced as soon as Thursday and T-Mobile's parent company Deutsche Telekom will own 43% of the combined company, up from 42% earlier, the report here added.

T- Mobile US did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Sprint declined to comment.