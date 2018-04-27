T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms: sources

(Reuters) - U.S. wireless carriers T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS.O) and Sprint Corp (S.N) are finalizing terms as they seek to sign a merger deal in the next three days, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

A T-Mobile logo is advertised on a building sign in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Based on the stock exchange ratio under negotiation, T-Mobile majority-owner Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) will own a little over 40 percent of the combined company, but will be afforded voting control so it can consolidate the company on its books, the sources said.

There is always a possibility that negotiations between Deutsche Telekom and Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T), the controlling shareholder of Sprint, end unsuccessfully at the last minute, the sources added. The sources asked not to be identified because the negotiations are confidential.

Sprint, T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom and SoftBank did not immediately respond to requests for comment.