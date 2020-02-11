T-Mobile-Sprint merger wins approval as U.S. judge rejects antitrust concerns

(Reuters) - A federal judge has approved a merger between T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp on Tuesday, according to a court filing, rejecting claims by a group of states that said it would violate antitrust laws and raise prices.

The decision by U.S. District Court Judge Victor Marrero clears the path for the deal, which already has federal approval and was originally valued at $26 billion.

