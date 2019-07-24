T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom schedules meeting as Sprint deal nears approval: report

FILE PHOTO: A smartphones with Sprint logo are seen in front of a screen projection of T-mobile logo, in this picture illustration taken April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom DTEG.n.DE has scheduled a meeting of senior management on Wednesday as it expects U.S. regulators to approve the proposed merger of its T-Mobile US (TMUS.O) with rival Sprint (S.N), according to business daily Handelsblatt.

A meeting to inform Deutsche Telekom’s supervisory board regarding U.S. strategy has been scheduled for 1015 CET, Handelsblatt reported, citing unnamed sources.

Officials at the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) were expected to give their nod after months of negotiations on the deal, Handelsblatt said.

Deutsche Telekom was not immediately available for comment.

The DoJ told T-Mobile US and Sprint Corp earlier this month to wrap up the deal by the end of this week to sell assets that are to be divested as a condition for their tie-up.