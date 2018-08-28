Altice files opposition to T-Mobile and Sprint merger

(Reuters) - U.S. cable TV provider Altice USA Inc (ATUS.N) called for the communications regulator to intervene in the proposed merger between T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS.O) and Sprint Corp (S.N), in a filing dated Monday and published on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A smartphones with Sprint logo are seen in front of a screen projection of T-mobile logo, in this picture illustration taken April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The $26 billion deal between the two U.S. wireless providers, announced in April, faces a review from the Justice Department and Federal Communications Commission.

Altice said it was opposed to the merger and called for the FCC to put conditions on the deal and ensure competition, according to the filing.

Altice plans to resell Sprint’s wireless service under its own brand next year.

Altice said it was “concerned about TMO’s (T-Mobile’s) willingness to support Altice’s further expansion in the wireless market.”

In response, T-Mobile and Sprint said in a joint statement on Tuesday that they were confident the merger will create more competition and be positive for consumers.

“These filings are part of the normal FCC open comment process and we welcome the opportunity for this important dialogue. We look forward to submitting our responses by the September 17th filing date,” the companies said.