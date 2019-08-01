Business News
August 1, 2019 / 12:07 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

State AGs fighting T-Mobile, Sprint merger request new trial date in Dec

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A smartphones with Sprint logo are seen in front of a screen projection of T-mobile logo, in this picture illustration taken April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) - An attorney for the state attorneys general who filed a lawsuit in hopes of stopping T-Mobile U.S. Inc’s (TMUS.O) $26 billion merger with Sprint Corp (S.N) has requested a new trial date for the case.

In a letter to Magistrate Judge Robert Lehrburger dated July 31, attorney Glenn Pomerantz said the states are requesting a new trial-ready date of Dec. 9, adding that the Oct. 7 trial date proposed earlier is “unworkable”.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

