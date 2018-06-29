Sprint names Andrew Davies CFO

(Reuters) - Sprint Corp (S.N) said on Friday it named Andrew Davies chief financial officer ahead of its pending merger with rival T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS.O).

FILE PHOTO: The Sprint logo is displayed on a a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Davies replaces Michel Combes, who was promoted to the role of chief executive officer last month.

Davies most recently was Group CFO of Amsterdam-based telecom company Veon.

He has spent over a decade with Britain’s Vodafone Group (VOD.L) in various financial leadership positions in Japan, Turkey and India, and was also CFO of Verizon Wireless in the United States.

Davies takes over as Sprint CFO on July 2.

T-Mobile and Sprint, the third- and fourth-largest wireless carries, agreed to a $26 billion all-stock deal in April.