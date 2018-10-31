Sprint net subscriber additions blows past estimates

FILE PHOTO: The Sprint logo is displayed on a a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Wireless carrier Sprint Corp dwarfed Wall Street’s estimates for net new phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill in its quarterly results on Wednesday as it strives to undercut larger competitors on price.

Sprint, which is awaiting regulatory approval for a merger with bigger rival T-Mobile US Inc, said it added a net 109,000 phone subscribers during the second quarter, down from 168,000 new subscribers it added last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to add a net 22,000 subscribers, according to research firm FactSet.

The company reported net income attributable to the company of $196 million, or 5 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a net loss of $48 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue rose to $8.43 billion from $7.93 billion. Analysts had expected company to report revenue of $7.97 billion.