FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
August 1, 2018 / 11:42 AM / in an hour

Sprint profit beats on strong wireless growth

Shariq Khan, Sheila Dang

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Sprint Corp (S.N) on Wednesday topped analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit, helped by surprise growth in wireless subscribers in a competitive U.S. wireless market.

FILE PHOTO: The Sprint logo is displayed on a a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The fourth-largest U.S. wireless carrier is working to merge with T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS.O), in order to combine resources to build the next-generation wireless network, or 5G.

Sprint reported a net 87,000 new phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill during the first quarter, more than double the average analyst estimate of 40,000 additions, according to research firm FactSet.

Shares of the Kansas-based company, which have fallen 9.8 percent this year, rose 2.6 percent to $5.57 before the bell.

Net income attributable to Sprint fell to $176 million, or 4 cents per share, in the three months ended June 30, compared with $206 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts expected the company to break even on a per-share basis, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Churn, or the rate of customer defections, was 1.55 percent during the quarter, up from 1.5 percent a year earlier.

In a bid to become the first company to bring 5G technology to major U.S. cities, Sprint has been targeting a first half 2019 launch in at least eight cities, including New York City and Kansas City.

Total operating revenue fell to $8.13 billion from $8.16 billion a year earlier.

Reporting by Shariq Khan and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru and Sheila Dang in New York; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.