May 2, 2018 / 8:20 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Sprint reports quarterly profit, appoints new CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. wireless carrier Sprint Corp (S.N), which is merging with bigger rival T- Mobile US Inc (TMUS.O), reported a profit in the fourth quarter, compared with a year-ago loss, and said it had appointed a new chief executive, Michel Combes.

The Sprint logo is displayed on a a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Combes, Sprint’s chief financial officer, will take on the new role on May 31, and current Chief Executive Marcelo Claure will become executive chairman.

The No. 4 U.S. wireless carrier added 39,000 phone customers who pay a monthly bill during the quarter, compared with losses of 118,000 customers a year earlier.

Shares of Sprint were up less than 1 percent to $5.21 in trading after the bell.

    Sprint reported a profit of $69 million, or 2 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $283 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

    Analysts had expected a loss of 7 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    Net operating revenue fell to $8.09 billion from $8.54 billion a year earlier.

    Sprint and T-Mobile announced on Sunday they had agreed to an all-stock $26 billion merger, which they say will better prepare them to create the next-generation wireless network.

    Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru and Sheila Dang in New York; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Jonathan Oatis

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
