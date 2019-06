Four U.S. states join effort to stop T-Mobile-Sprint deal

FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with Sprint logo are seen in front of a screen projection of T-mobile logo, in this picture illustration taken April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Four more U.S. states have signed on to an unusual effort by state attorneys general to stop T-Mobile US Inc’s acquisition of Sprint Corp, a New York official said at a court hearing on Friday.

Beau Buffier, an attorney in the New York attorney general’s office, said Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Nevada will be included in an amended complaint being filed Friday.

Lawyers for the states and wireless companies also proposed Oct. 7 for the start of the trial, which could last two to three weeks.