Exclusive: U.S. state AGs prepare lawsuit to stop Sprint and T-Mobile merger

A smartphones with Sprint logo are seen in front of a screen projection of T-mobile logo, in this picture illustration taken April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A group of at least 10 state attorneys general are preparing on Tuesday to file a lawsuit to stop the $26 billion merger of Sprint and T-Mobile, a deal that would reduce the number of nationwide wireless carriers from four to three, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

New York’s state attorney general is leading the lawsuit, one source said. New York’s attorney general’s office has announced a press conference for this afternoon.