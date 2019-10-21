Colorado drops out of states' fight to stop Sprint, T-Mobile merger

FILE PHOTO: A smartphones with Sprint logo are seen in front of a screen projection of T-mobile logo, in this picture illustration taken April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Colorado has decided to drop out of an effort by state attorneys general to T-Mobile US’s (TMUS.O) merger with Sprint (S.N) in exchange for 2,000 jobs, the Colorado attorney general’s office said in a statement.

The lawsuit led by New York against the firms and their parent companies Softbank Group Corp (9984.T) and Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGn.DE), argues the deal will hike consumer prices. A trial date has been set for Dec. 9.