FILE PHOTO: A T-Mobile store is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York, New York, U.S., May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - California Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s office will not appeal a court’s decision that a merger of wireless carriers Sprint (S.N) and T-Mobile (TMUS.O) can go forward, his office said on Monday.

The notice said that the state reached a settlement with the companies but did not detail it.