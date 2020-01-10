U.S. judge to open Justice Department’s T-Mobile/Sprint deal approval to comments

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal judge who is set to assess the Justice Department’s approval of T-Mobile US’s (TMUS.O) plan to buy smaller rival Sprint Corp (S.N) said on Friday he would likely open the docket for comments on the $26 billion telecoms merger.
Judge Timothy Kelly in Washington said in a hearing that he expected to issue an order allowing comments, many of which are likely to be critical of the merger of the No. 3 and No. 4 U.S. wireless companies, to be filed to the court.
“I want to give them a reasonable opportunity to be heard,” Kelly said.
Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Leslie Adler