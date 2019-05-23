DOJ's Delrahim still open to Sprint-T-Mobile deal: CNBC

A T-Mobile store is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York, New York, U.S., May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice’s antitrust chief, Makan Delrahim, is still open to T-Mobile US Inc’s $26 billion acquisition of smaller rival Sprint Corp, CNBC reported on Thursday.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that the antitrust division staff had recommended the agency block the deal, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

Shares of Sprint were up 6% in premarket trading, while T-Mobile rose 1.2%.

The DoJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.