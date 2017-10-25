Sprint's quarterly loss narrower than estimated; merger expected

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Sprint Corp (S.N) reported a narrower quarterly loss on Wednesday than analysts estimated as it added subscribers, and the wireless carrier declined to hold a post-earnings conference call amid expectations of a merger with rival T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS.O).

A Sprint sign is seen on top of a Sprint retail store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Sources told Reuters this week that T-Mobile and Sprint were laying the groundwork for special committees of their boards of directors to decide on a merger between the third and fourth largest U.S. wireless carriers.

T-Mobile and Sprint have tentatively agreed on a range for a stock exchange ratio which, even at its low end, would offer Sprint a modest premium to where its shares are trading currently, the sources added.

Sprint shares fell 1.14 percent to $6.93 in early trading.

Still, some analysts were sanguine on the stock’s potential for appreciation.

“We continue to believe the market is underestimating upside to Sprint,” said Jonathan Chaplin, an analyst at New Street Research, in a research note on Wednesday.

The companies are expected to announce an agreement in the first half of November to create a company with more than 130 million U.S. subscribers, just behind Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) and AT&T Inc T.N..

Analysts at JPMorgan estimated in a note earlier this month that a deal would result in annual synergies of $5 billion to $6 billion, with savings of 30 percent on T-Mobile’s selling, general and administrative expenses and 25 percent of its network costs within three years of closing.

Like T-Mobile, which reported earnings on Monday, Sprint declined to elaborate on talk of the merger.

Sprint reported net additions of 279,000 phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill in the quarter. Analysts at Wells Fargo had expected 225,000 additions.

The No. 4 U.S. wireless carrier reported a net loss of $48 million, or 1 cent per share, in the second quarter ended Sept. 30, compared to a loss of $142 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net operating revenue was $7.93 billion, down from $8.25 billion in the year-earlier period.

According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, analysts had expected a loss of 2 cents a share and revenue of $8.05 billion.