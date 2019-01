FILE PHOTO: The Sprint logo is displayed on a a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. wireless carrier Sprint Corp said on Monday it plans to release 5G smartphones with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd in the summer of 2019.

The move comes a month after rival Verizon Communications Inc disclosed its plans to release 5G smartphones in the first half of 2019 in the United States.