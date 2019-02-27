Square forecasts first-quarter profit below estimates, shares fall

(Reuters) - Square Inc on Wednesday forecast current-quarter profit below Wall Street estimates, as the payments company plans to spend more on growth opportunities, sending its shares down 6 percent in after-hours trading.

For the quarter, Square said it expects adjusted earnings between 6 cents and 8 cents per share, below the average analyst estimate of 11 cents.

The San Francisco-based company, best known for its signature small, white credit-card readers that are plugged into smartphones, has been aggressively expanding into a wider range of financial services, from lending to accounting software.

Total operating expenses jumped 51.5 percent to 383.2 million in the fourth-quarter, as the company spent more on product development, sales and marketing.

The company, founded and led by Twitter Inc Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey, said net loss widened to $28.2 million, or 7 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $15.7 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2tI4MaK)

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 14 cents per share, brushing past estimates of 13 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue surged 51 percent to $932.5 million.