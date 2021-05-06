Square sails past profit estimates as bitcoin volumes surge

FILE PHOTO: Jack Dorsey, CEO of Square and CEO of Twitter, speaks during an interview November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) -Payments firm Square Inc handily beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly profit on Thursday, as surging demand for bitcoin fueled a jump in cryptocurrency transactions on its peer-to-peer payment service Cash App.

Stripping out one-time costs, the payments firm, led by Twitter Inc top boss Jack Dorsey, earned 41 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected 16 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Cash App generated $3.51 billion in bitcoin revenue, up eleven times from a year earlier, in a quarter when the most popular cryptocurrency hit the $1 trillion market capitalization for the first time.

Bitcoin has surged in value this year as the backing of top-tier companies including Tesla Inc power its march to the mainstream.

San Francisco-based Square said in February it had invested $170 million in bitcoin, raising its wager from the $50 million it had invested in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The company’s top line was also strengthened by the shift to digital transactions, spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic that forced people to stay at home and shop online.

Gross Payment Volumes, a measure of the transactions processed on Square’s platform, rose 29% year-over-year to $33.1 billion.

Total net revenue in the first quarter jumped nearly four-fold to $5.06 billion.