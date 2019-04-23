China warns citizens against traveling to Sri Lanka

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s embassy in Sri Lanka on Tuesday warned Chinese nationals against traveling to Sri Lanka in the near term, after bomb blasts ripped through churches and luxury hotels across the island nation on Easter Sunday.

China is a major investor in Sri Lanka.

If Chinese nationals insist on traveling to Sri Lanka, it would be difficult for the embassy to provide effective assistance in view of the “huge security risks” involved, the Chinese embassy said in a statement on its website.