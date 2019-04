FILE PHOTO: An Airbus from Sri Lankan Airline takes off from Bandaranaike International airport in Katunayaka, May 3, 2007. REUTERS/Buddhika Weerasinghe

DUBAI (Reuters) - SriLankan Airlines’ chief executive Vipula Gunatilleka said on Monday that the carrier had a 10 percent increase in cancellations last week and expects that number to go up.

He was speaking to Reuters in Dubai at a travel conference in reference to the April 21 attacks on hotels and churches that killed more than 250 people.