Friends and relatives carry the coffin of eight-month-old Mathew, who died during a string of suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels on Easter Sunday, at his funeral in Negombo, Sri Lanka April 24, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

COLOMBO (Reuters) - The death toll in Sri Lanka’s Easter Day attack is around 100 fewer than the 359 originally thought, a top health official told Reuters on Thursday.

“It could be 250 or 260. I can’t exactly say. There are so many body parts and it is difficult to give a precise figure,” Anil Jasinghe, the director general of Sri Lanka’s health services told Reuters in a phone interview.