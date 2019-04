Security personnel seen at the site of an overnight gun battle between troops and suspected Islamist militants, on the east coast of Sri Lanka, in Kalmunai, April 27, 2019. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed on Saturday that three of its members clashed with Sri Lankan police for several hours before detonating their explosive vests on them in the east coast city of Kalmunai late on Friday, the militant group’s news agency Amaq said.

The group said 17 policemen were killed or injured in the attack.

The group did not give evidence for its claim.