Missing Danes found alive after Sri Lanka hotel blast: ministry

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - A Danish family has established contact with two relatives who went missing after the Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka, Ritzau news agency said on Wednesday, citing Denmark’s foreign ministry.

Denmark’s ambassador to India said earlier on Wednesday that relatives and authorities had been trying unsuccessfully since Sunday to establish contact with the two Danish citizens, who had checked into a hotel in Sri Lanka’s capital Colombo.

However, they were at a hotel that was not affected by the blasts and are both unharmed, the ministry said after speaking to their relatives.

Three Danes are already confirmed dead in the blasts, which killed 359 people and wounded about 500 more at churches and hotels. Denmark’s richest man Anders Holch Povlsen and his wife lost three of their four children in the attacks, a spokesman for Povlsen’s fashion firm said on Monday.