Pope Francis greets faithful after reading his "Urbi et Orbi" ("To the City and the World") message from the balcony overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 21, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Monday deplored the attacks on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka that killed nearly 300 people and called for universal condemnation of what he said were “terrorist acts, inhuman acts” that could never be justified.

It was the second straight day that the pope condemned the attacks, which hit many Christians on Easter Sunday, the most important Christian feast day.