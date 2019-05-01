Sri Lankan president says foreign mastermind may be behind bombings: Sky News

Army personnel repair St. Sebastian Church which was damaged during string of suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels across the island on Easter Sunday, in Negombo, Sri Lanka, April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

(Reuters) - A foreign mastermind may have planned the Sri Lankan Easter Sunday bombings, President Maithripala Sirisena told Sky News.

Sirisena also warned it may be possible Islamic State has launched a “new strategy” by targeting smaller countries, Sky News said on Wednesday.

The April 21 attacks on hotels and churches in Sri Lanka killed more than 250 people, including 40 foreign nationals.

Authorities suspect members of two previously little-known groups - National Thawheedh Jamaath and Jammiyathul Millathu Ibrahim - of carrying out the attacks, although Islamic State has claimed responsibility.