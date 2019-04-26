Shooting breaks out in eastern Sri Lankan town during police raid

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Shooting erupted between security forces and a group of men in eastern Sri Lanka during a search and cordon operation related to the Easter Sunday attacks, a military spokesman said.

The raid took place in the town of Ampara Sainthamaruthu near Batticaloa. The spokesman said there was an explosion in the area and when soldiers went to investigate they were fired upon. No details of casualties were immediately available.

Since the suicide bombings on churches and hotels in which more than 250 people were killed, police have been conducting raids across the country to find more details about the perpetrators and their supporters. Islamic State has claimed responsibility.