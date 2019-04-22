Two Swiss citizens, third family member killed in Sri Lanka: FDFA

VIENNA (Reuters) - Two Swiss citizens were killed in Sunday’s bomb attacks in Sri Lanka, a spokeswoman for Switzerland’s federal department of foreign affairs (FDFA) said on Monday.

One of the individuals also held citizenship of a second country, the spokeswoman said. A third member of the family, who did not have Swiss citizenship, also died in the explosions, she added.

The Sri Lankan parents of a Swiss-Sri Lankan family also died in the attacks, she said.

“The FDFA is in contact with relatives and supports them with consular protection,” the spokeswoman said.

She did not provide any more details about the victims.

The devastating bomb attacks on hotels and churches, blamed by authorities on militants with foreign links, killed 290 people and wounded nearly 500.

Most of the dead and wounded were Sri Lankans. Sri Lankan government officials said 32 foreigners were also killed, including British, U.S., Australian, Turkish, Indian, Chinese, Danish, Portuguese and Dutch nationals.

Two Spanish citizens also died, according to Spain’s Foreign Ministry.