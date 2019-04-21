Two Turks among those killed in Sri Lanka bomb blasts

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Two Turkish citizens were among the more than 200 killed in bomb blasts at three churches and four hotels in Sri Lanka on Sunday, Turkey’s government said in state-run media on Sunday.

The Turks were Serhan Narici and Yigit Cavus, engineers working on a project in Sri Lanka, Anadolu agency said, citing Turkey’s ambassador to Sri Lanka and its foreign ministry.

“Unfortunately we lost our citizens...in the treacherous attacks in Sri Lanka,” Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a statement. Cavusoglu said the ministry was in contact with their families and it would ensure that the funerals were held in Turkey shortly.