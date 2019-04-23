FBI assisting Sri Lanka authorities with probe of bomb attacks: FBI

A coffin of a victim is carried, two days after a string of suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels across the island on Easter Sunday, in Negombo, Sri Lanka April 23, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The FBI is assisting Sri Lankan authorities with their investigation of the bomb attacks over the Easter weekend on three churches and four hotels, a spokeswoman for the U.S. law enforcement agency said on Tuesday.

The Washington Post earlier had reported that the FBI had offered expertise to test evidence and that analysts were scouring databases for information regarding the attacks, which killed 321 people.