U.S. believes Sri Lanka militants may be plotting more attacks: ambassador

U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Alaina Teplitz speaks during an interview at the U.S. embassy in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

COLOMBO (Reuters) - The United States believes members of the militant group blamed for Sri Lanka’s Easter Sunday attacks may be at large and planning more assaults, the U.S. ambassador to Sri Lanka said on Tuesday.

“We do believe that the terrorist threat is ongoing and there may be active plotters. Active members of the attack group that carried out the terror attacks on Easter Sunday may still be at large,” Ambassador Alaina Teplitz told Reuters in an interview.

“We certainly have reason to believe that the active attack group has not been fully rendered inactive. We do believe that there is active planning underway.”